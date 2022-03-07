Book on IUBAT founder launched at Ekushey Book Fair

The launching ceremony of the book "Shawpno Chariye Jaoa Manush" authored by novelist Imdadul Haq Milan on the life of Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan, the pioneer of non-government universities in Bangladesh was held at Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium of Bangla Academy at Saturday (5 March) on the occasion of Ekushey Book Fair.

KM Khalid, state minister for cultural affairs spoke as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Novelist Selina Hossain, president, Bangla Academy; eminent writer Monaem Sarker, director general, Bangladesh Foundation for Development Research; Professor Emeritus Abdul Mannan, former chairman of UGC; Rtn SAM Showket Hossain, PDG, Rotary International; M Hamid, former managing director, Bangladesh Television graced the event as special guests.

Prof Dr Abdur Rab, Vice-Chancellor, IUBAT presided over the ceremony.

Address of welcome was offered by IUBAT's controller of examinations Dr Zahid Hossain, and concluding remarks and vote of thanks was offered by IUBAT Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Hamida Akhter Begum.

Novelist Mr Imdadul Haq Milan, the author of the book Shawpno Chariye Jaoa Manush was the keynote speaker.

Rtn Farukul Islam, past president of Rotary Club of Greater Dhaka; Prof Md Lutfar Rahman, registrar of IUBAT and Hamimur Rahman, IUBAT alumni and managing director of Human Resources of Envoy Textiles Ltd shared their memories, the release added.

Relatives, friends, colleagues, students and well-wishers of Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan and IUBAT teachers, students and officials participated in the programme.

Hailed from Comilla, Bangladesh, Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan, is the pioneer of non-government universities in Bangladesh and established International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) in 1991 in Dhaka as the first non-government university in Bangladesh.

After completing his Honours and Masters degrees from Dhaka University, he received his MBA from Indiana University, USA and Doctorate at Manchester Business School, UK.

Dr Miyan's distinguished and varied academic career has included the positions of Vice-Chancellor at IUBAT, Director and Professor at Dhaka University's Institute of Business Administration, and Founder Chairman of the Centre for Population Management and Research (CPMR), also at Dhaka University.

Dr Miyan served as President of IUBAT upon its founding in 1991 before moving into his role of Vice-Chancellor in 1994.

He authored 46 academic articles and is author/co-author of 15 books on a wide range of topics related to the promotion of business, sustainable development, education, development and disaster management in Bangladesh, social safety (pension), climate change, family planning, industrial relations, energy policy and the like.

Alimullah was also involved in numerous research and consultancy projects and he participated in many conferences, seminars and workshops around the world.

He was a member of the Executive Committee of the International Society for Labour and Social Security Law in Geneva, Switzerland, Founding Executive Member of the Association of Management Development Institutions in South Asia (AMDISA) and President of Rotary Club of Greater Dhaka.

He has studied in US and UK, worked in Nigeria for a semester and has visited 42 countries as part of his academic activities and in pursuit of excellence for his beloved country.

IUBAT was established by Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan in 1991 for the public benefit and it is recognised globally.

The university has offered access to a wide range of academic opportunities.