IUBAT hosts MBA Night 2023

The MBA programme of the College of Business Administration (CBA) of International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) organised 'The MBA Night 2023' on its permanent campus in the capital's Uttara on 26 May.

Md Abdur Rahman Khan, president of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh, was present as the chief guest of the event, reads a press release.

M Latif Hasan, deputy managing director & chief business officer of Standard Bank Limited, and a proud alumnus Zahidul Haque, chief technology officer of Eastern Bank Ltd, attended the event as special guests.

Vice-Chancellor of IUBAT Prof Dr Abdur Rab and Dean (in charge) and Associate Professor of CBA Mozaffar Alam Chowdhury joined the programme online and gave insightful speeches.

Prof Selina Nargis, treasurer & director of Administration of IUBAT, attended the event as guest of honour.

Two coordinators, all faculty members, staff, alumni, and current MBA students also participated in the event.