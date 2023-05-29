IUBAT hosts MBA Night 2023

Corporates

Press Release
29 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 09:29 pm

Related News

IUBAT hosts MBA Night 2023

Press Release
29 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 09:29 pm
IUBAT hosts MBA Night 2023

The MBA programme of the College of Business Administration (CBA) of International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) organised 'The MBA Night 2023' on its permanent campus in the capital's Uttara on 26 May.

Md Abdur Rahman Khan, president of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh, was present as the chief guest of the event, reads a press release. 

M Latif Hasan, deputy managing director & chief business officer of Standard Bank Limited, and a proud alumnus Zahidul Haque, chief technology officer of Eastern Bank Ltd, attended the event as special guests.

Vice-Chancellor of IUBAT Prof Dr Abdur Rab and Dean (in charge) and Associate Professor of CBA Mozaffar Alam Chowdhury joined the programme online and gave insightful speeches. 

Prof Selina Nargis, treasurer & director of Administration of IUBAT, attended the event as guest of honour. 

Two coordinators, all faculty members, staff, alumni, and current MBA students also participated in the event.

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

10h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

11h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

3h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

5h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

6h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration