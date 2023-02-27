IUBAT to organise on campus Hult Prize grand finale on Tuesday

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) will organise on campus Hult Prize grand finale on Tuesday (28 February).

Hult Prize is an annual, year-long competition that crowd-sources ideas from university level students. Each year, a new challenge is launched aligning with one or more of the UN SDGs, said a press release.

For 2022-2023, the challenge is focused on the fashion industry to make it more sustainable, with the theme "Redesigning Fashion".

This year, 18 teams registered for the Hult Prize at IUBAT. With all the teams, the first audition round was held on 15 February. There were five judges to evaluate the teams.

All the teams presented their sustainable business plans one by one. After the audition, judges selected the top six teams who will compete in the grand finale.

The finalists are: Eco Threads, Dragon Horse, Naksha, The Pencil, The Troubleshooters, and Lightening T-rex.