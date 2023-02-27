IUBAT to organise on campus Hult Prize grand finale on Tuesday

Corporates

Press Release
27 February, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 06:36 pm

Related News

IUBAT to organise on campus Hult Prize grand finale on Tuesday

Press Release
27 February, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 06:36 pm
IUBAT to organise on campus Hult Prize grand finale on Tuesday

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) will organise on campus Hult Prize grand finale on Tuesday (28 February).

Hult Prize is an annual, year-long competition that crowd-sources ideas from university level students. Each year, a new challenge is launched aligning with one or more of the UN SDGs, said a press release. 

For 2022-2023, the challenge is focused on the fashion industry to make it more sustainable, with the theme "Redesigning Fashion".

This year, 18 teams registered for the Hult Prize at IUBAT. With all the teams, the first audition round was held on 15 February. There were five judges to evaluate the teams.

All the teams presented their sustainable business plans one by one. After the audition, judges selected the top six teams who will compete in the grand finale.

The finalists are: Eco Threads, Dragon Horse, Naksha, The Pencil, The Troubleshooters, and Lightening T-rex.

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) / Hult Prize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

12h | Panorama
Caption: A women weeps as she stands near rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, 7 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Turkey earthquake: How are the true costs calculated?

11h | Panorama
Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

10h | Panorama
Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

1h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

10h | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover