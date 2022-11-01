IUBAT holds 1st Sustainability Festival

IUBAT holds 1st Sustainability Festival

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 06:39 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The Department of Environmental Science (DES) of IUBAT has organised the 1st Sustainability Festival-2022 at IUBAT on 29 October.

This festival involved the first semester students from ten disciplines for poster competition on sustainability.

300 students took part in the competition, followed by a seminar.

Dr Huhua Fan, education programme specialist of Unesco graced the event as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab presided over the ceremony.

Prof Dr M Ataur Rahman, chair of Environmental Science Department gave the welcome speech.

The other speakers were Prof Dr Hamida Akter Begum, pro vice chancellor, and Prof Selina Nargis, treasurer and director, Administration of IUBAT.

Dr Ferdous Ahmed, assistant professor of Environmental Science, was the Convener of the 1st Sustainability Festival-2022 in IUBAT.

The Panel Judge for the Poster Competition Prof Dr Golam Rasul also addressed the programme, the release adds.

Other judges were Prof Dr Hasnat Alamgir, Dr Sayma Ahmed and Dr Md Tarekh Rasul.

Assistant Professor Dr Md Rehan Dastagir delivered the vote of thanks.

All the speakers emphasised that the environmental culture should be adopted on an individual scale to manage prosperous and sustainable future both globally and regionally.

In particular, IUBAT always promotes sustainability. As a result, it started a sustainability programme in 2008 and from 2013 IUBAT pioneered sustainability courses under the IISS and Department of Environmental Science.

With this course, almost 15,000 students of IUBAT learned sustainability practices. The aim of this course is to provide sustainability knowledge for student's lifelong learning and practice. Till now it is one of the successful courses in IUBAT that builds environmental awareness among student communities to ensure sustainability practices for better environmental condition.

IUBAT wants to extend their activities into the community level by organising the national-level "Sustainability Olympiad" for the first time in Bangladesh in the near future.

As a pilot project of the "Sustainability Olympiad", IUBAT organised "1st Sustainability Festival" in IUBAT targetting first semester's students to build the capacity of the young generation for sustainability in Bangladesh.

The aim of this fest is to discover some creative ideas from students for solving sustainability problem both globally and regionally.

This is how the students will be able to contribute their sustainability knowledge into the communities for creating better world. At the same time, IUBAT would like to lead in organising the first Sustainability Olympiad in Bangladesh. 

