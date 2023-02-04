bKash offers Tk150 on payment at Ekushey Book Fair

04 February, 2023
bKash offers Tk150 on payment at Ekushey Book Fair

bKash offers Tk150 on payment at Ekushey Book Fair

Like every year, bKash is offering 10% instant cashback on book purchase at the 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2023'. 

A customer can enjoy up to Tk100 instant cashback. At the same time, book lovers can avail a  Tk50 coupon on a minimum payment of Tk500 or more through bKash, reads a press release.  

They can avail the coupon during the campaign. 

At the fair, bKash customers can make payment by scanning QR code through bKash app or dialling USSD code *247#. 

Along with the discounts of publishers and sellers, instant cashback and coupons offered by bKash will encourage customers to purchase more books at the fair. Details of the offers are available in this link -  https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/book-fair-offer

It is mentionable that bKash is involved in organising the Bangla Academy Ekushey Book Fair for the sixth time as the main sponsor. Moreover, bKash will carry out book collections from the visitors, writers and publishers at the fair like the previous three years. 

Alongside the collected books from the fair, bKash will add more books and distribute them among the readers, especially underprivileged children. Under the initiative, bKash has distributed 72,500 books during the last three years. 

Readers and visitors can participate in the book-giving program by visiting booths set up by bKash at the fair premises. They can donate new or old books to the booths as per their choice. Those who live outside Dhaka can also participate by dropping off the books at local customer care centres of bKash. 

Even if someone doesn't have a bKash account, they can open one with a valid NID and purchase books through bKash payment. bKash has also arranged sitting facilities for the readers, authors and visitors there. Besides, puppet shows will also be showcased for the children at the fair. 

