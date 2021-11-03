bKash offers 20% cashback on payment at 10 Minute School’s specific courses

Learners now can avail 20% instant cashback on bKash payment of specific courses at country's most popular online education platform, 10 Minute School (10MS)

The announcement was made in a press release issued by the mobile financial services provider.

Customers will enjoy the cashback in 10MS's "Class six-nine Annual Examinations Preparation", "HSC-21 Last Preparation" and "HSC 2022 Short Syllabus" courses.

They can make the payment using payment gateway.

A customer can avail the cashback twice during the campaign period.

To buy services from 10 Minute School, learners need to select the course from app or website and click bKash from payment gateway.

In the next step, they can complete payment by entering number, OTP and PIN.

The offer will be available till 30 November, 2021.