Biman provides financial assistance to staff injured in fire on bus

27 November, 2023, 09:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has provided financial support to two of their staff who fell victim to arson attack on a bus.

Biman's Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim handed over Tk50,000 to each of the families of cleaning staff Manik Chandra Das and Rajendra Das at Biman's head office in Dhaka on Monday (27 November), reads a press release.

Manik Chandra Das and Rajendra Das, along with other staff, were returning home from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in a staff bus of Biman after their duty on 12 November. 

When the bus reached Banani around 11:30pm, some people set the bus on fire from outside. Manik Chandra Das and Rajendra Das sustained burn injuries and were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment, the release said.

