9 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia

Photos: Collected from Forbes website
Photos: Collected from Forbes website

Nine Bangladeshis have been named in Forbes "30 Under 30 Asia" list for their contributions across various industries.

Forbes announced its prestigious "30 Under 30 Asia" list for the ninth consecutive year yesterday (15 May), showcasing 300 exceptional young individuals under the age of 30 who are making significant strides across various industries in the Asia-Pacific region. 

The honourees, spanning in the arts, technology, media, finance, and more categories, are driving change and innovation in their respective fields.

Anusha Alamgir 

Anusha Alamgir, a multidisciplinary artist, represented Bangladesh at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition of the 2023 Venice Biennale with her film "Porda," delving into Muslim veiling practices and addressing contemporary issues such as female body image. She holds a master's degree in architecture from the Royal College of Art in London. 

Redwan Ahmed

Award-winning freelance journalist Redwan Ahmed's impactful coverage of the Rohingya crisis and investigations into the exploitation of Bangladeshi garment factory workers earned him accolades, including the 22nd Human Rights Press Award. Ahmed also co-founded Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media to support local journalists. Additionally, Ahmed was named a fellow in the 2021 Reham Al-Farra Memorial Journalism program.

Mehedi Shoron

Mehedi Shoron is the cofounder of HelloTask, the "Uber for maid service" in Bangladesh. The app offers hourly bookings, monthly subscriptions, verification of the maids it employs, and safety features to protect them from exploitation or violence. Hellotask has raised funding from investors as well as grants from the World Bank and Oxfam. The company hopes to expand its force of maids to 100,000 by 2025 and explore international markets.

Ahmed Fahad

Cofounder of Wind.App, Ahmed Fahad leads a cross-border remittance platform leveraging blockchain technology and stablecoins to offer faster and more affordable transactions. Fahad's previous experience includes being part of the founding team at Pathao, where he spearheaded various services in Bangladesh and Nepal. A self-taught coder, Fahad earned a bachelor's degree in finance and economics from the University of Dhaka.

Abdul Gaffar Sadi, MD Tushar, and MD. Shahidul Islam

Founders of Dhaka-based Drutoloan, Abdul Gaffar Sadi, MD Tushar, and MD. Shahidul Islam provide assistance to micro and small businesses in securing loans from banks and financing companies, facilitating over $2 million in loans since their inception in 2019.

Sultan Moni and Mumtahina Anika

Sultan Moni and Mumtahina Anika established Zatiq, a Dhaka-based fintech startup aimed at helping small companies streamline their accounting processes with user-friendly software and hardware solutions. Zatiq recently raised a $1.6 million pre-seed funding round to fuel its growth.

These outstanding individuals represent the talent and innovation emerging from Bangladesh, making significant contributions to their respective industries on a global scale.

 

