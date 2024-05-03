Dhaka-Narita-Dhaka route opened up doors to new opportunities for Biman

03 May, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 03:35 pm

Dhaka-Narita-Dhaka route opened up doors to new opportunities for Biman

Representational image: Courtesy
Representational image: Courtesy

Dhaka-Narita-Dhaka direct flight resumed after 15 years on 1 September 2023. Biman Bangladesh Airlines started the journey with 40% cabin factor in the beginning, but currently Biman Bangladesh Airlines is operating flights with cabin factor over 80%.

This route is considered as one of the most promising routes for Biman.

The calculation of cabin factor for the first four months of this year is as follows:

Mass Cabin Factor (average of both sides)

  • January -77%
  • February -81%
  • March -83%
  • April -86%

Generally, 70% cabin factor is considered standard in any airline in the world.

As part of future plans Biman will transport passengers to America (eg Los Angeles) and Canada (eg Vancouver) through ANA/JAL/AC and through SPA thereby benefiting existing Bangladeshi passengers in these countries. In this case, Biman can do fleet expansion around Narita route.

Narita Flight is acting as one of the X Factors in the prime minister's plans to make Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport a hub for passenger transport. Also, through this flight the businessmen of both the countries are benefiting commercially through cargo transportation in a short period of time.

It may be noted that Biman is transporting a significant number of passengers on Kathmandu-Dhaka-Narita and Narita-Dhaka-Kathmandu routes.

 

Biman Bangladesh Airlines / Dhaka-Narita

