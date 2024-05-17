5 killed, 15 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 10:44 am

5 killed, 15 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Cumilla

Fifteen others were also injured in the accident earlier this morning

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 10:44 am
The bus that lost control and fell into a ditch in Chauddagram, Cumilla, killing five. Photo: TBS
The bus that lost control and fell into a ditch in Chauddagram, Cumilla, killing five. Photo: TBS

Five were killed as a Teknaf-bound bus of Relax Paribahan lost control and fell into a ditch in Cumilla's Chauddagram on Friday (17 May) morning.

Fifteen others were injured in the accident, Biplob Kumar Nath, in charge of the Chauddagram fire service. 

Two of the deceased have been identified as Mohammad Badrul Hasan Riad, 26, from Chattogram'a Bashkhali and Mohammad Hossain, 30, from Teknaf, Cox's Bazar. 

"We have rescued all injured passengers and sent them to the upazila health complex. Later, we recovered the bodies of five deceased from inside the bus with the help of police and locals. Our rescue operation has concluded," said Biplob. 

Cumilla / road accident / death

