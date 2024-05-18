Cenbank lost its agency, unable to work with transparency and accountability: Dr Fahmida Khatun

Banking

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 04:20 pm

Dr Fahmida Khatun at the shadow parliament debate competition organised by the Debate for Democracy at the capital’s FDC on 18 May. Photo: Courtesy
Dr Fahmida Khatun at the shadow parliament debate competition organised by the Debate for Democracy at the capital’s FDC on 18 May. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Bank has lost its agency and has been unable to take decisions with transparency and accountability, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Executive Director Fahmida Khatun said today (18 May).

Speaking as chief guest at the shadow parliament debate competition organised by the Debate for Democracy at the capital's FDC, Fahmida said, "There has been more focus being given to implementing externally imposed decisions. The culture of transparency and accountability is being lost in various regulatory bodies, including the central bank. As a result, the institutions are not able to fulfil the responsibilities assigned to them."

Stating that forced bank mergers may not be sustainable, she said, "Currently, there has been such a lack of order in the banking sector that the decision to merge banks has to be taken up upon recommendations of the International Monetary Fund [IMF]. Due to lack of prior preparation, however, there are challenges to this end."

Dr Fahmida Khatun further said, "People have lost faith in the banking sector."

The banking sector has lost its ability to support the overall economy due to lack of good governance, she said, adding, "The central bank cannot guarantee keeping bank deposits safe, causing depositors to be concerned."

She also said those responsible for causing damages in the banking sector remain untouchable. 

"People are unable to get the correct information about defaulted loans of banks," she added.

Referring to the Bangladesh Bank's recent decision to restrict the entry of journalists, Chairman of Debate for Democracy Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran said the central bank owes them [journalists] an explanation. 

While presiding over the event, Kiran said, "..Journalists have played a major role in publishing news of major irregularities in the country's financial sector…It is not a crime, but their professional responsibility to highlight any irregularities [of the banking sector] in the media, including the heist in the Bangladesh Bank's reserves."

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

