Journalists don't need to enter cenbank: Quader

Bangladesh

18 May, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 04:54 pm

Journalists don't need to enter cenbank: Quader

In which country can one enter the central bank freely? Can anyone enter India's central bank? Everything is on the website. Why do you need access?, he said

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

There is no need for journalists to enter the central bank because all the information they require are available on the bank's website, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul said today (18 May).

"In which country can one enter the central bank freely? Can anyone enter India's central bank? Everything is on the website. Why do you need access?, he said.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister, said these while replying to journalists regarding their access to the central bank at a press conference in the city's Dhanmondi.

Responding to a query regarding lifting the US ban on RAB, the minister said, "I will be clear about it once I talk to the Prime Minister's adviser whether his statement in front of journalists after dinner was properly published. He (the PM's adviser) might have asked the US Assistant Secretary of State to withdraw it (sanctions)."

Regarding BNP's anti-India stance, the minister said he saw in the media that BNP will reconsider its anti-India stance. "Instead of opposing, can they adopt a middle path? They have no issue at hand; they bring something up just to show they existence. In the end, from the mass uprising, they had to resort to leaflet distribution."

The press conference was attended among others by Awami League joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, organising secretary Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi.

