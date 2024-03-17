BGB celebrates Bangabandhu's 104th birth anniversary, Children's Day

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) celebrated the 104th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and National Children's Day with various programmes today (17 March).

The day started with the hoisting of the national flag at BGB headquarters and all other units across the country, reads a press release.

Bangabandhu's historic 7th March speech was aired at 10:30am alongside a special discussion on his life and work.

BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui was present as the chief guest at the discussion organized at BGB headquarters.

In his speech, Ashrafuzzaman said had Bangabandhu not been born, there would have been significant uncertainty regarding our achievement of independence in 1971.

"Hence, Bangabandhu and Bangladesh are inseparable, both historically and in the future," he added.

A special prayer was arranged after Zohr prayers at BGB headquarters mosque and other mosques of BGB units.

All ranks of BGB officers, junior officers, soldiers, civil officers, and employees attended the programmes organised to commemorate the day.

