Bengal Plastics inaugurates showroom in Lalmonirhat

Bengal Plastics, a plastic manufacturing company, has inaugurated its 107th showroom in Chaparhat, Lalmonirhat.

Chief Operating Officer of Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd Kanchan Saha, DGM (Marketing) Zoheb Ahmed, DGM (Furniture) Harun Or Rashid, DGM (Houseware) Fazle Rabbi inaugurated the shop, said a press release.

The company sells daily use plastic household items and plastic furniture at affordable prices.

Among others, local distributor Imran Hossain Bappi, DSM (Furniture) Fakhrul Abedin, DSM (Houseware) Sajedul Islam, Manager (Trade Marketing) Shamim Miah, Senior Executive Khairul Islam, and local traders of Lalmonirhat city were present at the opening ceremony.