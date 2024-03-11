Inauguration of 'Selections' at Savar

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Recently AkijBashir Group's brands emporium "Selections" has opened a new showroom in Shimultola, Savar. With the motto – "Select from the Best", the "Selections" brand was launched in October of 2022 with an aim to provide customers with a one-stop-ground for all of AkijBashir Group's brand products under one roof.

Earlier, four flagship showrooms were inaugurated at Banani in the capital Dhaka, Agrabad Access Road, the heart of the port city Chattogram, Gazi Burhan Uddin Road, Mendibagh, Sylhet and Pathantula, Sylhet, and since then, the brand has gained quite a reputation and attraction among the mass. To keep intact that reputation, the Savar showroom of "Selections" has been opened in Jaleshwar, Shimultola, Saver, with a vast array of ceramic tiles, boards, doors, sanitaryware, bathware and tableware.

Mohammod Khourshed Alam, director of Operations, AkijBashir Group cut the ribbon for inception. Along with the respective eminent persons from AkijBashir Group and Dhaka area, general manager, Sales from Akij Ceramics, Mohammed Ashraful Haque, head of Marketing of AkijBashir Group, Md. Shahriar Zaman, head of Sales, Rosa, Bishwajit Paul and proprietors of "Zayan Door & Ceramic Centre", Kazi MD Jakaria Shiblu were also present.  

On the eve of inauguration ceremony, Mohammod Khourshed Alam specially quoted, "The aim of "Selections" was to offer customers the best brand products from the house of AkijBashir Group for the customers' interiors, and this flagship showroom in Savar is a continuation of that mission. We believe customers can select their desired tiles, sanitaryware, faucets, boards and doors from a vast collection of all the best brands. 

 

