Bengal Commercial Bank opens Banani branch

Bengal Commercial Bank (BGCB) has opened its 26th branch at Banani in Dhaka.

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of the bank and president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), inaugurated the branch recently, reads a press release.

Morshed Alam, chairman of Bengal Group of Industries, attended the programme as the chief guest.

Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, presided over the inaugural ceremony while other Directors and Sponsor Shareholders of the bank were present on the occasion.

Deputy Managing Directors and Company Secretary were also present along with other high officials, clients, businessmen and local elites.

The Bank will open new branches and sub-branches soon at different places of the country including Khatunganj in Chattogram, Atibazar in Keraniganj and Poddar Bazar in Lakshmipur.