Bengal Commercial Bank opens Banani branch

Corporates

Press Release
20 November, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 09:06 pm

Related News

Bengal Commercial Bank opens Banani branch

Press Release
20 November, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 09:06 pm

Bengal Commercial Bank (BGCB) has opened its 26th branch at Banani in Dhaka. 

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of the bank and president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), inaugurated the branch recently, reads a press release. 

Morshed Alam, chairman of Bengal Group of Industries, attended the programme as the chief guest. 

Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, presided over the inaugural ceremony while other Directors and Sponsor Shareholders of the bank were present on the occasion. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Deputy Managing Directors and Company Secretary were also present along with other high officials, clients, businessmen and local elites. 

The Bank will open new branches and sub-branches soon at different places of the country including Khatunganj in Chattogram, Atibazar in Keraniganj and Poddar Bazar in Lakshmipur.

 

Bengal Commercial Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

8h | Brands
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

13h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cummins ranks among the legends

Cummins ranks among the legends

36m | TBS SPORTS
Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

4h | Tech Talk
Microfinance short on foreign funds

Microfinance short on foreign funds

6h | TBS Economy
To act alongside Shakib Khan, be his wife!- Swagata

To act alongside Shakib Khan, be his wife!- Swagata

2h | TBS Entertainment