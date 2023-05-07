Bengal Commercial Bank launches 'Bengal Universal Account'

Bengal Commercial Bank introduced "Bengal Universal Account" on Tuesday (2 May).

Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of the Bank launched the "Bengal Universal Account" at the Bank's Head Office in Gulshan.

In Bengal Universal Account, profit will be counted on a daily basis on the balance amount and the profit will be deposited to the account at the end of the month.

The Bengal Universal Account offers customers enjoying the facilities of the Current Account to receive an attractive profit rate like FDR.

KM Awlad Hossain, deputy managing director and chief business officer of the Bank was also present at the ceremony along with Divisional Heads of the Bank.