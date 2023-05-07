Bengal Commercial Bank launches 'Bengal Universal Account'

Bengal Commercial Bank has introduced the "Bengal Universal Account" with enormous attractive facilities.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Tarik Morshed launched the facility on Tuesday (02 May) at the Bank's Head Office in Gulshan.

In a Bengal Universal Account, profit will be counted on a daily basis on the balance amount and it will be deposited to the account at the end of the month.

The Bengal Universal Account offers customers to enjoy the facilities of the Current Account and they will receive an attractive profit rate like FDR.

KM Awlad Hossain, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Business Officer of the Bank was also present at the ceremony along with Divisional Heads of the Bank.