Visa cards added to the product list of Bengal Commercial Bank

20 March, 2024, 03:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bengal Commercial Bank launched multi-currency Debit, Credit and Pre-paid Cards with advanced technology under VISA network on 10 March 2024, Sunday, at the head office of the Bank in Dhaka.

The 3D secured contactless cards with EMV Chip facility, have lucrative offers for different hotels, restaurants, shopping outlets and hospitals. 

Md Jashim Uddin, Chairman of the Bank and President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) officially launched the card while Morshed Alam, MP, Chairman of Bengal Group of Industries was present as an invited guest. Md Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury, Director of the Board; SM Faruqi Hasan, Director of the Board; Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank; Ashish Chakraborty, Director-Business Development (South Asia) of VISA; Osman Haidar, Business Director of ITC PLC; Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank and other high officials were also present at the launching ceremony. 

