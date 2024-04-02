KM Awlad Hossain promoted as AMD of Bengal Commercial Bank

02 April, 2024
KM Awlad Hossain has been promoted as Additional Managing Director of Bengal Commercial Bank PLC recently. 

He joined this bank as the Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, reads a press release.

He played a vital role in the journey of achieving business goal of the bank as Chief Business Officer since starting its commercial operation. 

Before joining this bank, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Dutch Bangla Bank Ltd and served there for 17 years in different capacities including as head of branch and chief business officer. He started his professional career with Agrani Bank as senior officer. 

In an illustrious career of more than 30 years, he worked with different Banks and gained experience in different fields of banking including Branch Banking, Foreign Exchange Business, Corporate Banking, re-engineering of Bank's business process and executing strategic plans for centralised operations.  

He has a bachelor's and Master's degree in Economics from Jahangirnagar University and completed an MBA from North South University.

 

