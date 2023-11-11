Bashundhara Group provides Tk10 crore to install CCTV in Keraniganj
Five unions under Keraniganj Model Police Station are being brought under 200 CCTV cameras.
The project was inaugurated by State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid in a ceremony at Semanti Convention Hall in Keraniganj on Thursday (9 November ).
Bashundhara Group Executive Director Maksudur Rahman on behalf of the group's Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anveer handed over a check of Tk10 crore to District Superintendent of Police Asaduzzaman, reads a press release.