BARI holds feedback workshop on National Purification Strategy

Corporates

Press Release
23 January, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 11:35 am

Related News

BARI holds feedback workshop on National Purification Strategy

Press Release
23 January, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 11:35 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Training and Communication Wing of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has arranged a Feedback workshop on National Purification Strategy at the BARI Seminar Room on 22 January.

Among 50 BARI's Scientist-Officers participated in this workshop.

BARI Director General Dr Debasish Sarker inaugurated the workshop as chief guest. Director (Training and Communication) Dr Md Tariqul Islam presided over the session while Director (Research) Dr Md Abdullah Yousuf Akhond and Director (Planning & Evaluation) Dr Dilwar Ahmed Choudhury were present as special guests.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Principal Scientific Officer (Training and Communication) Dr. Md. Abdur Razzaque presented the keynote paper in this workshop.

 

workshop / BARI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

48m | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

6h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

6h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

19h | TBS World
Ronaldo no longer believes in Ballon d'Or

Ronaldo no longer believes in Ballon d'Or

17h | Videos
Long process is the main obstacle to listing a good company

Long process is the main obstacle to listing a good company

18h | Videos
"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

21h | Videos