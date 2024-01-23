BARI holds feedback workshop on National Purification Strategy

The Training and Communication Wing of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has arranged a Feedback workshop on National Purification Strategy at the BARI Seminar Room on 22 January.

Among 50 BARI's Scientist-Officers participated in this workshop.

BARI Director General Dr Debasish Sarker inaugurated the workshop as chief guest. Director (Training and Communication) Dr Md Tariqul Islam presided over the session while Director (Research) Dr Md Abdullah Yousuf Akhond and Director (Planning & Evaluation) Dr Dilwar Ahmed Choudhury were present as special guests.

Principal Scientific Officer (Training and Communication) Dr. Md. Abdur Razzaque presented the keynote paper in this workshop.