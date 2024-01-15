BARI holds inception workshop for safe vegetables

Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has arranged a workshop on "Up-scaling of BARI Developed Biorational based Insect Pest Management Technologies for Safe Vegetables Production" at the BARI Seminar Room today (15 January).

The project is funded by United Commercial Bank, reads a press release.

Director General of BARI Dr Debasish Sarker presided over the session while Additional Secretary (Fertilizer Management & Materials), Ministry of Agriculture Dr Shah Md Helal Uddin was present as chief guest.

Director (Training and Communication) Dr Md Tariqul Islam, Director (support & services) Dr. Ferdouse Islam were present as special guests.

At the event, BARI Director (Oilseed Research) Dr Md Nazrul Islam, Director (Horticulture Research Centre) Dr Munshi Rashid Ahmad, Chief scientific officers of various divisions and senior scientists were present in this workshop.

Dr Nirmal Kumar Dutta, chief scientific officer entomology division of BARI, gave the welcome address.