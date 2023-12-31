Asian University organises workshop on ‘University Research Ecosystem’ 

Asian University of Bangladesh (AUB) organised a workshop on 'University Research Ecosystem' at the seminar room on 29 December 2023 for the teachers and researchers. 

Professor Dr Shahjahan Khan, vice chancellor of AUB and emeritus professor of University of Southern Queensland, Australia presented the workshop, reads a press release. 

Professor Khan covered many aspects of research ecosystem and emphasized that any successful and productive researcher is required to know the fundamentals of research ecosystem. 

He focused on some of the key aspects of online research tools and resources including researcher's unique identity (ORCID), Researcher ID, publication identifier (ODI), assessing quality of journals including Q1 and D1 journals, Research Gate and arXiv to share publications, accessing online research resources such as Web of Science and Scopus, understanding journal impact factor (IF) and SNIP, determination of H-index of scientists, scholars and institutions, increasing citation of publications, research impact enhancement and attraction of funding. 

AUB plans to organize more professional development research workshops on `Research Designs and Methods', `Effective writing of journal articles', 'Successfully publishing research articles in international journals', `Preparation and submission of grant applications' to improve quality of research and research productivity of academics and students. 

The participants were highly appreciative of the workshop as they were immensely benefitted from the valuable information provided by the presenter. AUB Treasurer Professor Nurul Islam also spoke on the occasion. The workshop was opened by Registrar AKM Enamul Hoque.

