Bank Asia signs Perpetual Bond Subscription Agreement with DSE and CSE

25 November, 2023, 05:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia Limited signed an agreement with Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) for electronic subscription of its First Perpetual Bond recently. 

Mr Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammad, Chief Regulatory Officer of DSE, Mr Rahi Iftekhar Reza, Representative of CSE and Mr Shafiuzzaman, Additional Managing Director of Bank Asia, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at DSE Tower, Nikunjo, Dhaka. 

Mr Md Sazzad Hossain, Deputy Managing Director, Mr Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, FCA, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, Investment Unit Head of Bank Asia, Mr Sumon Das, Chief Executive Officer of Bank Asia Securities Limited, Mr Ershad Hossain, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of City Bank Capital Resources Limited were present in the program. 

The subscription of Bank Asia First Perpetual Bond will continue until 7 December 2023.

