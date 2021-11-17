Bank Asia, MSC Global Consulting sign MoU 

Bank Asia and MSC Global Consulting Pte Limited (MSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure resilience and financial health for post-e-centre's agents of Bangladesh and low and moderate income (LMI) group customers.

The agreement was signed with the support of MetLife Foundation in a virtual programme, said a press release.

Bank Asia President and Managing Director Md Arfan Ali and MSC Group Managing Director Graham Wright signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

MetLife Bangladesh CEO Ala Uddin Ahmad, MetLife Foundation Asia Region Director Krishna Thacker of and Bank Asia Deputy Managing Director Sarder Akhter Hamed attended the event.