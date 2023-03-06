Bank Asia celebrates Financial Literacy Day

Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia Limited celebrated the Financial Literacy Day on Monday (6 March).

The bank arranged various activities aiming to build awareness and knowledge on financial matters and services of customers, said a press release.

Deputy Managing Directors of the bank Md Sazzad Hossain, and Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, inaugurated the programme at Bank Asia Tower Branch in Karwan Bazar of the capital.

The day-long programme included discussions on the importance of financial literacy, showcasing audiovisuals created on the topic, engaging customers with a quiz app to raise awareness and distributing prizes to participants in branches as well as agent outlets of the bank.

The programme was simultaneously observed at various branches as well as agent points in Jashore, Bogura, Sirajganj, Munshiganj, Rangamati and Keraniganj.

As part of financial literacy drives, Bank Asia has so far been able to provide financial literacy training to more than 1,00,000 marginalized people including male and female farmers, micro-merchants, garment workers and school children by arranging 2,104 events across the country.

As per the Financial Literacy Guidelines of the Bangladesh Bank, the Financial Literacy Day will be celebrated on the first Monday of March each year, reads the release.