Banglalink Celebrates Global Ethics Day

19 October, 2023, 05:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communication services providers in the country, observes 'Global Ethics Day 2023' under the overarching theme of #EthicsEmpowered. 

Global Ethics Day is an initiative led by the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs to globally promote and reinforce ethical principles at all levels.

To commemorate this global event, Banglalink is conducting various employee engagement activities focused on reinforcing ethical principles and practices including interactive games and quizzes. 

Banglalink also hosted a Business Partner Engagement Session, to exchange insights and thoughts on their partnership and how both parties could enhance their relationship on the basis of fairness, transparency, and trust.

Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink, said, "At Banglalink, we are committed to upholding the highest ethical standards in our daily operations. 

'Global Ethics Day 2023' is a part of our ongoing efforts to create an environment firmly rooted in moral principles and we are dedicated to raising our standards through various initiatives. 

We believe in fostering an environment where everyone can excel while adhering to these essential values."

Muniruzzaman Sheikh, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, Banglalink, said, "We are proud to have established a culture where ethical conduct is at the core of everything that we do at Banglalink. 

We believe that how we achieve our result is as important as what we achieve. 

Doing business in the right way is essential to our long-term success, and so, we maintain an open line of communication and find solutions to our challenges in a collaborative and respectful manner. 

We are proud of who we are, and we apply the same high standards of ethics, integrity, and respect when dealing with external stakeholders."

Banglalink remains committed to upholding its ethical standards with the support of its dedicated employees and valued stakeholders.

