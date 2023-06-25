Bangladesh nationals to enjoy the ALFURSAN frequent flyer programme of SAUDIA

25 June, 2023, 11:30 pm
Earn Miles and enjoy exclusive benefits, says the airlines

Photo:Saudi Gazette
Photo:Saudi Gazette

SAUDIA, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offers its Bangladesh customers a rewarding frequent flyer programmeme through ALFURSAN.

Passengers can benefit from numerous exclusive travel opportunities and rewards that make every journey more enjoyable, reads a press release. 

Members can redeem Reward Tickets and flight upgrades, while silver and gold tier members gain exclusive worldwide lounge access along with a range of other Tier status benefits.

Through SAUDIA's membership in the prestigious SkyTeam alliance, ALFURSAN members from Bangladesh can also earn Miles with global airline partners.

Membership Tier

ALFURSAN loyalty programme prides itself on rewarding our most frequent flyers with access to exclusive benefits.

All members start with Blue Tier, gaining privileges such as exclusive partner offers, access to Reward Miles, and priority waitlisting, among other benefits.

By simply flying with SAUDIA or SkyTeam partners, one can upgrade your membership to Silver, and Gold Tier. Each level comes with its own set of unique benefits and privileges, on top of what one earned in the previous Tier.

As a Silver or Gold member, one will have access to the ALFURSAN lounge, additional baggage on flights, and can earn more Reward Miles – helping passengers redeem their next holiday quicker.

ALFURSAN Miles Programme

One can enjoy more from membership with ALFURSAN Miles – by earning and redeeming both Reward and Tier Miles in the air on SAUDIA and SkyTeam flights, and earning Reward Miles on the ground by engaging in their partner offers, making it easier than ever to elevate one's travel experience. 

Flying with SAUDIA and SkyTeam airlines, Tier Miles can be earned based on the distance travelled and the fare class of ticket to help upgrade and enjoy more from membership, adds the release.  

ALFURSAN members will earn Reward Miles by flying, as well as on the ground every day, by using an ALFURSAN Credit Card, or engaging with SAUDIA's partners and their incredible offers.

Reward Miles can be redeemed for a Reward Ticket and flight upgrades, helping you travel sooner, and in style.

Family programme

"ALFURSAN programme offers an added advantage that enables you to pool your Miles by adding your family members to your membership. You can nominate up to eight members of your family to associate with your membership record (including spouse, children aged two years and above, parents, adopted children and home workers under main member individual sponsorship)," the release further reads.

Each family member will receive a separate membership number so that all members of the family can enjoy the benefits of ALFURSAN programme. 

ALFURSAN Lounges

Lounge access is exclusive to guests flying in First Class and Business Class, as well as to ALFURSAN members with Gold or Silver status.

First-class amenities can be enjoyed in the ALFURSAN Lounges – culinary delights, peaceful relaxation oases or private showers. Eligible guests not only have access to the ALFURSAN Lounges, but also to lounges at more than 750 lounges worldwide.

