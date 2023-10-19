Saudia provides special in-flight experience for Bangladeshi families and children

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has unveiled a unique in-flight experience tailored specifically for children to keep Bangladeshi families happy during their travels.

The airline, known for its commitment to passenger satisfaction, believes that content and cheerful children pave the way for relaxed journeys for parents, reads a press release.

Last year, Saudia introduced its cutting-edge in-flight entertainment system, "Beyond," aiming to revolutionise the on-board experience.

For Bangladeshi travellers, the system notifies them of prayer times throughout their journey.

For children, there is a dedicated "Kid Mode" that allows them to indulge in a selection of their favourite cartoons, movies, and games.

"Beyond" boasts an extensive collection of over 5,000 hours of high-definition content, ranging from Western and Eastern films and TV shows to a diverse library of e-books.

Passengers can delve into weather reports, facilitate meal orders, access flight information, and even keep track of their itinerary.

Apart from entertainment, Beyond offers practical features such as real-time flight status updates and a sky view during take-off and landing through on-board cameras.

Bangladeshi passengers can also enjoy the convenience of shopping and browsing the latest products, all from the comfort of their seats.

The airline was honoured with the prestigious "Best Children Amenities" award by the Canadian publication Pax Magazine, according to a press release.

Featuring an array of SAUDIA-themed cartoon characters, the children's amenity kit includes entertaining items like colouring books, crayons, sleeping masks, and volume-controlled earbuds, ensuring that children stay engaged during long flights.

In addition to the amenity kit, there are specially curated kids' meals, child-specific in-flight entertainment content, and dedicated play areas within the Alfursan lounges.