SAUDIA expands international flights for Bangladeshi travelers

Aviation

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 06:04 pm

SAUDIA expands international flights for Bangladeshi travelers

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 06:04 pm
File Photo
File Photo

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) is going to increase its international flights by 15% to over 14,800 flights for Bangladeshi travellers.

The additional flights are being introduced as part of the airlines' operational plan for Summer 2023 that sees over 7.4 million seats for domestic and international routes during July and August, a 10% increase compared to the same period in 2022, reads a press release.

SAUDIA took these measures to meet high demand during peak seasons and ensure smooth operations, efficient reservations for scheduled and seasonal destinations, and streamlined processes at airports.

SAUDIA is currently providing more than 4.2 million seats, achieving a 16% increase compared to last year. 

Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of SAUDIA, emphasised the airline's extensive experience in managing operations throughout the year, especially during peak seasons. 

He also acknowledged the various challenges in the aviation industry, which included managing the departure of Hajj pilgrims from Makkah. 

With its fleet of 164 world-class aircrafts, SAUDIA has recently advanced 11 positions in the "SKYTRAX" airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. 

The airline jumped to the 23rd spot in the 2023 rankings, based on traveler votes. The announcement was made during the 54th edition of the Paris Air Show 2023 "Le Bourget," held in Paris, France.    

Earlier this year, SAUDIA Group announced the addition of 25 new international destinations, expanding its network to over 100 destinations. 

This expansion aims to provide more options for Bangladeshi travelers and to connect the world with Saudi Arabia. 

Saudia Airlines

