Saudia Group facilitating Bangladeshi travelers by their new brand prioritizes growth

Saudi Group formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines Holding Corporation, has unveiled its new brand identity as part of a comprehensive transformation strategy which included the rebrand of Saudia – the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia.

The announcement comes as the Group reaffirms its commitment to driving aviation growth and shaping the future of the Kingdom's aviation industry, facilitating Bangladeshi travellers in alignment with Vision 2030, reads a press release.

The launch of the new brand is part of the Group's transformation strategy that began in 2015 to implement initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving the Bangladeshi guest experience across all touchpoints.

Saudia introduced the 'Shine' Program in 2021, which is an extension of this transformation journey and involves digital transformation and operational excellence.

Frequently flying from Bangladesh, Saudia Group is a key enabler in achieving the ambitious goals of the Saudi Aviation Strategy to transport 100 million visitors a year by 2030 and establishing 250 direct flight routes to and from Saudi airports, while facilitating the hosting of 30 million pilgrims by 2030.

The Group is committed to creating job opportunities and supporting local businesses in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its Saudization goals.

Ibrahim Al Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: "This is an exciting time in the Group's history. The new brand offers much more than an evolution of our visual identity, but rather a celebration of all that we have achieved. We are implementing a fully integrated program that will enable us to play a driving role in advancing Vision 2030, in line with the targets of the Saudi Aviation Strategy. We are committed to expanding the fleet of the group to 318 aircraft and serve 175 destinations. We are entering a new era, and we believe that we now have everything in place to deliver on our promise to bring the world to Saudi Arabia and demonstrate what the Kingdom has to offer from a tourism and business perspective."

He added: "This transformation underscores the interconnection of all companies within the group, serving as providers of essential support services to diverse institutions within the aviation sector and beyond, ensuring excellence and world-class solutions that span from ground operations to the skies".