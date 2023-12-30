Saudia plans to operate Chattogram-Jeddah direct flights from March

Aviation

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 10:12 pm

As per the airline, the flights will be operated with Boeing 777 and Boeing 747 aircrafts.

Photo:Saudi Gazette
Photo:Saudi Gazette

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, plans to operate direct flights on the Chattogram-Jeddah route from March next year.

Initially, the airline would operate three flights a week to and from Chattogram. The number of flights will be increased gradually. 

As per the airline, the flights will be operated with Boeing 777 and Boeing 747 aircrafts.

Wing Commander Taslim Ahmed of Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport told The Business Standard, "Saudia airlines flights are expected to start operations [at the airport] next March. A team from Saudi Arabia has already visited Chattogram airport. If everything goes right, the flights will start next March."

He added that once the Saudia flights are launched in Chattogram, it will greatly facilitate the journey of the passengers of this region to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Moinuddin Hasan, proprietor of the Chattogram-based travel agency MH Hajj Group, said there is no doubt that the flight operations business from Chattogram to any route in the Middle East will thrive. There is a lot of passenger pressure on this route.

Hajj Agencies Association Bangladesh (Haab) Chattogram Region Chairperson Mohammad Shah Alam said once Saudia flights commence operations from Chattogram, passengers of this region will have the opportunity to embark on a luxurious journey to perform the hajj pilgrimage.

Saudia was already operating flights to and from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. 

As per Chattogram airport, airlines such as Flydubai, Air Arabia, Oman Air, Jazeera Airways, SalamAir and SpiceJet are currently operating flights to and from Chattogram on various international routes.

