Bangladesh Finance distributes cattle, auto vans in Magura

Corporates

Press Release
14 December, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 02:49 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Finance distributes cattle, auto vans in Magura

Press Release
14 December, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 02:49 pm
Photo:: Colurtesy
Photo:: Colurtesy

Bangladesh Finance distributed cattle and auto vans among the poor people living in the remote areas of Magura on Tuesday (13 December).

As part of the organisation's CSR activity, the initiative was aimed at promoting self-reliance in a bid to build a prosperous country, reads a press release.

Finance Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Md Kaiser Hamid distributed cattle and auto vans as part of social responsibility towards socio-economic development and the formation of a self-reliant Bangladesh. 

He said, "Bangladesh Finance has started the journey of self-reliance from Magura under the title of 'Self-reliance now'; which we plan to spread all over Bangladesh."

He also said that Bangladesh Finance wants to contribute to this journey of prosperity and growth by building an economy of sustainable development.

Bangladesh Finance self-employment assistance program was also attended by Magura District Awami League President AF Abdul Fattah, Kasundi Union Parishad Chairman Mollah Abul Kashem, Municipal Commissioner, Union Parishad Member, Head of Sustainable Finance of Bangladesh Finance Md Kohinur Hossain, officials of the organisation and locals. 

Local educationist Abdur Rashid Biswas presided over the event.

Bangladesh Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

5h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

5h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

4h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

29m | TBS Stories
The crazy referee won’t conduct any matches in FIFA 2022

The crazy referee won’t conduct any matches in FIFA 2022

2h | TBS SPORTS
How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Winter

How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Winter

2h | TBS Stories
Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

20h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis