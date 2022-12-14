Bangladesh Finance distributes cattle, auto vans in Magura

Photo:: Colurtesy

Bangladesh Finance distributed cattle and auto vans among the poor people living in the remote areas of Magura on Tuesday (13 December).

As part of the organisation's CSR activity, the initiative was aimed at promoting self-reliance in a bid to build a prosperous country, reads a press release.

Finance Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Md Kaiser Hamid distributed cattle and auto vans as part of social responsibility towards socio-economic development and the formation of a self-reliant Bangladesh.

He said, "Bangladesh Finance has started the journey of self-reliance from Magura under the title of 'Self-reliance now'; which we plan to spread all over Bangladesh."

He also said that Bangladesh Finance wants to contribute to this journey of prosperity and growth by building an economy of sustainable development.

Bangladesh Finance self-employment assistance program was also attended by Magura District Awami League President AF Abdul Fattah, Kasundi Union Parishad Chairman Mollah Abul Kashem, Municipal Commissioner, Union Parishad Member, Head of Sustainable Finance of Bangladesh Finance Md Kohinur Hossain, officials of the organisation and locals.

Local educationist Abdur Rashid Biswas presided over the event.