Mahtab Uddin Ahmed joins Bangladesh Finance's board as director

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed joined the board of Bangladesh Finance, one of the country's leading financial institutions. Bangladesh Bank approved his appointment as a director on Thursday (6 April), said a press release.

Before joining the Board of Bangladesh Finance, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed served as managing director and chief executive officer of Robi, national finance director of Unilever and served in the top positions of several domestic and multinational organisations in home and abroad.

Manwar Hossain, chairman of Bangladesh Finance, welcomed his appointment. In a formal response, he said, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed's inclusion in the board will consolidate the position of Bangladesh Finance in various categories including corporate governance, international best practices and internal compliance.

Welcoming this appointment, Md Kyser Hamid, the managing director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance expressed optimism that the revolution that is taking place in the financial sector of Bangladesh; will go far under the expertise and guidance of Mahtab Uddin Ahmed.

"He will play a special role in Bangladesh Finance's collaboration model implemented through Fin-tech and digital business through collaboration with small and medium entrepreneurs that are dedicated to the socio-economic development of the country."

He also said, confirming the inclusion of Mahtab Uddin Ahmed in the board; The sustainable development of Bangladesh Finance will be accelerated.

In this regard, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed said, he is proud to join Bangladesh Finance as a director; he also said that he will contribute to the future success of the organisation.

 

