Bangladesh Finance to co-sponsor Arafat in 'Ironman World Championship'

Samsuzzaman Arafat, who represents Bangladesh in the 'Ironman World Championship', will be co-sponsored by Bangladesh Finance Limited.

A replica check of the sponsorship was handed over to Arafat at the head office of Bangladesh Finance in Dilkusha, Dhaka on Thursday (7 April), said a press release.

Md Kyser Hamid, managing director and chief executive officer of Bangladesh Finance and other officials were present on the occasion.

Md Kyser Hamid said, "It is a matter of pride and joy to be a part of any historic event in Bangladesh. Bangladesh Finance has always extended the hand of love to Arafat as we want to share the country's prosperity and growth. The success of Arafat and Bangladesh means the success of Bangladesh Finance."

Arafat has qualified for the 'World Athletics Championships' after passing several stages in the competition.

The competition will be held on 8 May in St George, USA.