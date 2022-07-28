Bangladesh Commerce Bank Ltd signs agreement with Nadia Furniture Ltd
Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited (BCBL) has signed an agreement with Nadia Furniture Limited.
Managing Director and CEO of BCBL Md Tajul Islam and Managing Director of Nadia Furniture Limited A Karim Majumder signed the agreement, reads a press release.
Under this agreement, BCBL's credit card holders will be able to purchase furniture at 0% interest up to 24 instalments by availing 0% interest.
All furniture can be purchased at a 12% discount facility from any showroom of Nadia Furniture.
Deputy Managing Director-1 Kazi Md Rezaul Karim, Deputy Managing Director-2 Dr Md Abdul Kader along with all senior executives of head office and senior officials of Nadia Furniture were present on the occasion.