From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

In the early 1990s, Nazia Chowdhury used to visit her grandmother's house in Manikganj twice or thrice a year. The house was adorned with various designs of cane furniture.

"As a child, my cousin and I used to play on those pieces – you know what I mean, and I think everyone does this. However, as I grew up and revisited, these furnishings struck me as truly classic. Now, as a housewife for the past few years, I've adorned my home with cane furniture, and I intend to continue this tradition throughout my life."

Many individuals, including Nazifa, have developed a growing interest in rattan furniture, not only in Dhaka, but also in various cities across the country. In the past, rattan was the sole choice for furniture, but after the year 2000, people shifted away from cane with the introduction of other options. However, in recent times, there has been a resurgence in demand for rattan furniture.

Cane furniture boasts a rich history, dating back centuries with origins in ancient Egypt, India and China. It became fashionable in England and the Netherlands where it was imported in the 1600s. Its classic appeal stems from the natural elegance of rattan, the material used in crafting these pieces.

Cane furniture is eco-friendly, light-weight and comes in a variety of shapes and designs. Be it a nice chair set for your verandah or a centre table to put your crystal vase on, these can be used anywhere in the house.

Years ago, cane furniture was seen in almost every household. But then the trend changed and plastic, wood and metal furniture became more popular. However, recent conversations with cane furniture merchants in Dhaka revealed a resurgence in its demand.

"Back when furniture choices were limited to wood and cane, the latter was a necessity. With the advent of plastic and metal options, decorating homes with cane furniture has evolved into a modern-day hobby," shared Sabbir Hossain, owner of Shahjalal Cane Furniture Gallery in the capital's Panthapath.

Rattan is also used for making cane furniture. Photo: Collected

"As cane furniture helps reduce the carbon footprint, ensuring a safer environment for our homes, health, and climate, it proves to be a sustainable choice compared to other types of furniture. Remarkably, its demand is steadily rising as people become increasingly conscious of classic aesthetics," said Quazi Anika Afrin, an architect and interior designer.

Eco-friendly aesthetics

Mohammad Sahabuddin was adding the final touches to a cane-made chair in front of his shop, Bangladesh Cane and Metal House, in Panthapath. The designs reflected his skillful craftsmanship.

Upon entering the shop, one is greeted by a collection of furniture adorned with curves and characterised by absolute minimalism.

"For the past two decades, I've been working with crafting rattan furniture. It is completely handmade and termites can't destroy them. Unlike other furniture that may be challenging to repair once broken, rattan furniture offers the advantage of easy repair," said Shahabuddin.

It is also fairly easy to decorate cane furniture with foam or cushions. Try to use bold, bright coloured cushions which will look good against the goldenish hue of the furniture. Use a soft, damp cloth to remove dirt and dust. If needed, get an extra layer of polish to retain the colour.

Rattan, a popular material for this furniture, is a climbing palm native to tropical regions. Its quick growth cycle and ability to regenerate make it a sustainable choice for conscious consumers.

Bamboo, another common material, adds to the eco-friendly allure of cane furniture. Known for its rapid growth and minimal environmental impact, bamboo is a highly renewable resource.

The versatility of bamboo allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs, expanding the range of options for those seeking sustainable yet stylish furniture solutions.

As mentioned earlier, beyond its aesthetic and environmental merits, cane furniture also boasts practical benefits. The lightweight nature of these pieces makes them easy to move and rearrange, promoting adaptability within living spaces.

The open-weave designs also provide breathability, making cane furniture an ideal choice for areas where ventilation is crucial.

The versatility of cane furniture allows it to bridge the gap between indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a cohesive design language throughout the home.

Moreover, cane furniture, when used with its natural colour scheme, gives a warm and cosy vibe. A space designed with natural-toned cane furniture feels very welcoming. As many different patterns can be achieved using cane, that adds a character to the furniture and the space it belongs.

But these furniture can also be painted with colours for a different finished look. Enamel coated paints are mostly used in reference to the interior decor colour palette.

Where to buy?

With lower demand compared to wood or plastic furniture, finding a cane furniture shop near your home can be a challenge. However, there are specific hubs for these furniture shops, and one of the most renowned is located in the Panthapath signal area and Green Road in the capital.

Different patterns can be achieved using cane, which add character to the furniture. Photo: Collected

This area hosts approximately 10 shops where you can purchase readymade furniture or place custom orders. Sabbir Hossain said that besides selling ready-made furniture, they also accept orders and can deliver within a week.

When making a purchase, it is crucial to be aware of the type of cane you choose. According to shopkeepers, there are three main types of cane available in Bangladesh: Burmese, Bangladeshi, and Indonesian.

Burmese and Indonesian canes are in higher demand due to their sturdier build, making them resistant to termites. On the other hand, Bangladeshi cane may pose some risks regarding build quality, which is why it is priced slightly lower than Burmese and Indonesian Rattan.

Beginning with a chair valued at Tk3,000, you have the option to acquire furniture worth up to Tk60,000. You can also opt for pre-made pieces.

Apart from these physical stores, you can also purchase cane furniture from various online shops.