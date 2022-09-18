Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship: IUB wins gold in mixed doubles table tennis

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 03:59 pm

Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) has won gold in mixed doubles table tennis match beating Jagannath University in straight sets in the ongoing Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship.

The IUB mixed doubles team comprised of Computer Science and Engineering student Sharmin Islam Shroddha and Human Resources Management student Md Rifat Mahmud Sabbir, reads a press release.

The final match was held at the Ashulia campus of Daffodil International University on Saturday (17 September).

Earlier in the day, IUB reached the finals beating North South University in straight sets in the semifinals.

With this win, IUB has now won a total of four medals in the championship: two golds, one silver and one bronze.

IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD, said, "​Yet another wonderful moment for IUB. Kudos to Sharmin Islam Shroddha and Md Rifat Mahmud Sabbir for winning gold in mixed table tennis. In every event that IUB placed at the top in this championship, our male and female students have done equally well. The success in mixed​​ doubles table tennis signifies that when men and women work in tandem, only good things can happen."

