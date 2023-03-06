Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed awards crest to IBBL
Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP (BAR), OSP, ndu, psc, PhD, awarded a crest to Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited as a sponsor of the "Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023", organised by Bangladesh Olympic Association.
The crest was handed over to Major General (Rtd.) Engineer Abdul Matin, chairman of IBBL Risk Management Committee, at the closing ceremony of the youth games held at the Bangladesh Army Stadium on 4 March (Saturday), reads a press release.