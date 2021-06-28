Anis Ud Dowla awarded with 'Bangabandhu Jatiyo Krishi Puroshkar 1424'

Among the recipients of the award, five received gold medals, nine silver medals and 18 bronze medals

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ACI Group Chairman M Anis Ud Dowla was accorded the Bangabandhu Jatiyo Krishi Puroshkar - 1424 Gold Medal on Sunday at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka, for his outstanding contributions to the country's agriculture.

Among the recipients of the award, five received gold medals, nine silver medals and 18 bronze medals for their outstanding contribution to different fields in agriculture - such as agricultural research and expansion, cooperatives motivation, technology innovation, commercial farming, afforestation, rearing livestock and poultry and fish farming.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who joined the programme virtually from her official residence, was present at the event as the chief guest.  

Agricultural Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque, MP handed over the Awards on behalf of the Prime Minister. Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, was also present.

