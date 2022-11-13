Al-Arafah Islami Bank gets ISO certificate

Al Arafah Islami Bank has been awarded ISO 27001:2013 certificate by SCK Certifications Private Limited on fulfilling standards requirements for information security management systems.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury received the certificate from representitive of SCK, Sahali Yesmin Bhuiyan at AIBL Tower on Thursday, (10 November).

Additional Managing Director S M Jaffar, Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Muhammed Nadim, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior officials of the Bank and Managing Director and CEO of Right Time Ltd Mohammad Touhidur Rahman were present on the occasion.

The authority certified that Al Arafah Islami Bank was audited and found to be in accordance with the requirements for adopting and implementing global standards and practices to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency, confidentiality, and integrity of its day-to-day information security operations.