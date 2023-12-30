Meghna Bank PLC achieves ISO 9001:2015 certificate

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Recently Meghna Bank PLC awarded "International Organization for Standardization" (9001:2015) certificate on fulfilling standards requirements for Quality Management Systems (QMS), reads a press release.

Bureau Veritas conducted an audit of the Operations Division, Retail Credit & Collection and General Services Division of the Bank for conformity to ISO 9001:2015 standard.

Achieving this certification marks a major milestone for the bank, its stakeholders and customers.

Sohail R K Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of Meghna Bank PLC received the Certificate from MSohel Azad, Country Manager, Bureau Veritas, Bangladesh. During the handing over ceremony among others  Golam Kibria, CEO, IOTA Consulting BD, Meghna Bank's Deputy Managing Director Kimiwa Saddat, DMD Md. Sadiqur Rahman, Head of Operations Khaled Hossain and other senior officials of Meghna Bank were present.

