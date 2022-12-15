Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens 207th branch in Chattogram

Corporates

Press Release
15 December, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 05:02 pm

Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens 207th branch in Chattogram

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited has opened its 207th branch at Khulshi in Chattogram.

President of Chittagong Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industries and Chairman of KDS Group Alhajj Khalilur Rahman inaugurated the new branch as the chief guest Thursday, (15 December), reads a press release.

Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman, Vice Chairman of Board Executive Committee Alhajj Mohammad Abdus Salam, Directors Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque, Alhajj Liakat Ali Chowdhury and Alhajj Md Rafiqul Islam were present as special guests. 

Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury presided over the ceremony.

Director of Midland Bank Ltd Master Abul Kashem, Managing Director and Chairman of BSRM Group Abul Bashar Chowdhury, Finance Director of PHP Family Ali Hussain Chowdhury and Commissioner of 8 No. Sulokbohor Union Alhajj Morshedul Alam addressed the occasion. 

Additional Managing Director SM Jaffar thanked the audience. 

Deputy Managing Director Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury and Senior Executive Vice President & Head of AIBL Chattogram Zone Mohammad Azam were also present. 

The event was organized by Senior Executive Vice President Engr Md Habib Ullah and Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed. 

A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony.

