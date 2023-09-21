Akij Ceramics launches another exclusive showroom at Savar

21 September, 2023, 01:10 pm
21 September, 2023, 01:19 pm

Akij Ceramics launches another exclusive showroom at Savar

21 September, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 01:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Akij Ceramics, the leading brand in the ceramic tile industry in Bangladesh, has opened another exclusive showroom in Hemayetpur, Savar, a prominent location in the country's tile market.

Consecutively Four times best brand award and Super Brand award winner Akij Ceramics has proved itself the best in Bangladesh being always one step ahead with newness and quality. Moreover, this brand's assuredness of the "Promise of Perfection" has got the most perfect match with clientele in Bangladesh.

As a consequence of being close to the customers, Akij Ceramics has inaugurated an exclusive business associate showroom "M/S. Usha Tiles & Sanitary World" on Wednesday. This outlet is located at Hazi Badsha Khan Tower, Hemayetpur, Savar. Mohammod Khourshed Alam, the Director, Operations Akij Bashir Group cut the ribbon for inception. Along with the respective eminent persons from Akij Ceramics and Savar area, General Manager, Sales from Akij Ceramics, Mohammed Ashraful Haque; Head of Marketing of Akij, Bashir Group, Md. Shahriar Zaman; Head of Sales Rosa, Bishwajit Paul; Senior Sales Manager, Md. Shaberuzzaman pappu and proprietors of "M/S. Usha Tiles & Sanitary World", Md Abul Khayer were also present.  

Arranging product display with the tiles of exceptional size variations and recent-most designs, this showroom will provide the customers the level best services. New-fangled furniture and display tools have created the perfect environment to give the best live experience in this spacious showroom.

It is mentionable that Akij Ceramics has already initiated more than 100 "State of the Art" level own and business associate showrooms all over Bangladesh. In terms of the numbers of showroom, Akij Ceramics is also the biggest tile manufacturing and distribution company and brand in Bangladesh. In the continuation of the journey of flawless support and services, Akij Ceramics has set another footstep by inaugurating this new showroom at Savar. 

 

