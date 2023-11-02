AKASH Digital TV connection now starts at only Tk2,999

02 November, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 03:54 pm

AKASH Digital TV connection now starts at only Tk2,999

02 November, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 03:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AKASH Digital TV, the only DTH service provider in the country, has launched a special campaign under which consumers can avail an AKASH connection starting at Tk2,999 only with a 12-month Standard Pack recharge.

In addition to this, there are similar offers with Six-, Three-, and One-month Standard Pack recharge when purchasing a new AKASH Digital TV connection.

With the 12-month recharge, customers will save a total of Tk1,800, while with a 6-month recharge, they will save Tk1,300. Additionally, AKASH is offering Free Home Delivery and Installation with a One-Year Warranty.

This limited-time offer is valid until 30 November. Visit your nearest AKASH Retail Point or the website at www.akashdth.com, or call 16442.

 

