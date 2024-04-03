Hawa to be televised during Eid

Released in theatres back in 2022, 'Hawa', directed by Mezbaur Rahman and starring Chanchal Chowdhury, garnered much acclaim and praises from the community.

And now, the movie is set to be televised this Eid, for those wanting to relive the experience or those who couldn't catch the theatrical release.

'Hawa' will be broadcast on Masranga TV, as confirmed by the authority of the channel. It is scheduled to be screened on the day of Eid, as well as on the third and fifth subsequent day of Eid at 2:30 pm.

The movie was released beyond Bangladesh, in countries like the USA, Canada, Australia and India where it gained massive praises.

It was streamed on the streaming platform Sony LIV in five different languages as well as on the national streaming platform iScreen.

