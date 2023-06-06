AIUB ranks top in SDG 8 in the “Times Higher Education (The) Ranking 2023”

AIUB ranks top in SDG 8 in the “Times Higher Education (The) Ranking 2023”

The American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) is ranked top among all the participating universities from Bangladesh and ranked 73rd in the World for SDG 8: Decent work and economic growth of the "Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking 2023" published on 1 June 2023.

Along with SDG 8, AIUB participated in 3 other SDGs (SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 5: Gender Equality, SDG 17: Partnership for the Goals) and ranked subsequently. Overall AIUB ranked 1001+ among all the participating universities throughout the world in the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2023.

 

