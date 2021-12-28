Agrani Bank receives accolade for implementing incentives announced by PM Hasina

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has given a letter of appreciation to Agrani Bank Limited commending them for implementing incentive packages announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Governor of Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir handed over the accolade to Agrani Bank MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam at the bankers' meeting held at BB's Jahangir Alam auditorium on Sunday (26 December).

The bank received the certificate for implementing 100% of the loan/investment target for the financial year 2020-2021 under the direct supervision and direction of the premier to counter the adverse effects of the global epidemic caused by Covid-19, reads a press release.

MD and CEO of Agrani Bank reiterated his commitment to take the bank forward as the first green financing provider of foreign exchange at the Padma Bridge.