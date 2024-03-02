BAT Bangladesh stock floor to go Monday

Stocks

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 10:35 pm

Related News

BAT Bangladesh stock floor to go Monday

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 10:35 pm
BAT Bangladesh stock floor to go Monday

The floor price restriction for British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh stock is set to be withdrawn on 4 March, as stated by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

In a directive issued on 6 February, the market regulator said the floor restriction for BAT Bangladesh shares would be removed the day after the record date, scheduled for 3 March.

The floor price is the lowest price set by the securities regulator at which a stock can be traded. In January this year, the commission lifted the restriction for most stocks 18 months after its enforcement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Currently, BAT Bangladesh shares have been stuck at the floor price of Tk518.70 each at the Dhaka bourse since September 2022.

BAT is currently recognised as the second-largest company in terms of market capitalisation, representing 6.55% of the Dhaka Stock Exchange's total valuation. The tobacco company's current total market cap stands at Tk28,000 crore.

On 8 February, BAT Bangladesh declared a 100% cash dividend to its shareholders for 2023, marking the lowest dividend in over a decade.

The multinational tobacco manufacturer reported a profit of Tk1,788 crore in 2023, a marginal increase from Tk1,787 crore in 2022.

Despite the similar profit, the company declared a dividend, representing only 30% of last year's total profit. This marks a significant decrease from the 200% cash dividend payout in 2022.

While dividend data for BAT Bangladesh was not available before 2010, the company was known for announcing generous dividends over the years.

As per the disclosure, it reported earnings per share of Tk33.11 in 2023, a marginal increase from Tk33.10 in the previous year.

BAT Bangladesh is scheduled to convene its annual general meeting on 28 March.

The cigarette manufacturer operates factories in Dhaka and Savar, along with a green leaf threshing plant in Kushtia and a green leaf re-drying plant in Manikganj.

Over the past three years, the company has invested more than Tk1,200 crore in various phases to enhance its production capacity and meet the growing demand.

BAT Bangladesh has yet to publish detailed annual financial statements. However, based on available data, the company's net turnover for the first nine months of 2023 grew by 10%, reaching Tk6,793 crore.

During the same period, domestic cigarette sales witnessed a 10% year-on-year increase, totalling Tk6,493 crore. Additionally, leaf exports surged by 16%, amounting to Tk30 crore during the January-September period of 2023.

BAT exports cigarettes to various countries, with notable markets like China and the Maldives. China, being a significant market for cigarettes, contributes substantially to the company's global exports.

In addition to cigarettes, BAT also exports tobacco green leaf to a range of countries, including Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the UK, the United States, and South Africa.

Top News

Bat Bangladesh / Floor price / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

1d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

1d | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

1d | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

NY court dismisses key charges against RCBC officials

NY court dismisses key charges against RCBC officials

1h | Videos
Gahar Ali has become the chair of PTI

Gahar Ali has become the chair of PTI

3h | Videos
New 7 State Ministers and responsibilities

New 7 State Ministers and responsibilities

4h | Videos
BPL 2024 prizemoney breakdown

BPL 2024 prizemoney breakdown

2h | Videos